DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - There is a large police presence at Kimberly Road and Elmore Avenue in Davenport early Sunday.

Details are limited, but a TV6 crew said Davenport police and the Iowa State Patrol are on scene. The crew also said they see a crashed vehicle.

This is a developing story. TV6 will provide updates on-air and online.

There is a large police presence at Kimberly Road and Elmore Avenue in Davenport early Sunday. (KWQC)

There is a large police presence at Kimberly Road and Elmore Avenue in Davenport early Sunday. (KWQC)

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.