Lingering Clouds NW/Rain Chances SE Today

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- An area of low pressure situated to our south will keep the clouds in place across the region, and may even provide us with a slight chance for scattered showers or a few sprinkles this afternoon into this evening. Any precipitation will be found mainly from the Quad Cities to the south and east. The northern and western portions of our viewing area will see lingering clouds. Highs should range from the upper 50′s to the lower 60′s. Clouds will stick with us through Monday, with pleasant 60′s expected during the day. Trick-or-treaters will enjoy fairly mild temperatures in the 50′s by evening. Look for a warming trend through much of the week, with sunny skies and readings in the 60′s to near 70 degrees through Thursday. Rain chances return by the end of the week.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy with a chance for showers or a few sprinkles. High: 63°. Wind: E 5 mph.

TONIGHT: Scattered showers this evening, then mostly cloudy skies. Low: 44°. Wind: NE 5mph.

MONDAY: Morning clouds, then partly cloudy and milder. High: 65°.

