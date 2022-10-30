Parking lot shootout in Florida leaves 1 dead, 8 wounded

Tallahassee Police Chief Lawrence Revell says the shootout started late Saturday in the parking...
Tallahassee Police Chief Lawrence Revell says the shootout started late Saturday in the parking lots of a liquor store and restaurant.(FOX 32 Chicago / YouTube | Pixabay)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 30, 2022 at 11:01 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Police are investigating a shooting in Florida’s capital city that left one dead and eight wounded after “dozens and dozens” of shots were fired.

Tallahassee Police Chief Lawrence Revell says the shootout started late Saturday in the parking lots of a liquor store and restaurant.

He says responding police officers chased a suspect into the parking lot of a third business and shot the suspect at least three times before taking him into custody.

Two other suspects were also detained.

Police had extra patrols out Saturday night because of large crowds in town for Florida A&M University’s homecoming and a Florida State home football game.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

There is a large police presence at Kimberly Road and Elmore Avenue in Davenport early Sunday.
Troopers: 1 dead after exchanging gunfire with police following vehicle, foot chase
Authorities in Iowa say the body of a missing 4-year-old has been found in a pond.
Authorities find body of missing 4-year-old in pond
Trick or Treat in the Quad Cities
2022 Trick-or-treat times for the Quad Cities
East Moline Police Sgt. William Lind.
Family of East Moline officer assaulted Monday releases statement
Wahl Clipper Corporation.
Wahl Clipper in Sterling cutting jobs

Latest News

Archivists discovered the oldest known map of the stars under a Christian manuscript.
Oldest map of the stars discovered under Christian manuscript
Eight people from Burlington have been sentenced to federal prison for their role in a...
8 sentenced to federal prison in Burlington methamphetamine conspiracy
Election manager Gail Davis cuts out the "I Voted in Hinds County" stickers to present the...
Abortion access could hinge on state election results
There is a large police presence at Kimberly Road and Elmore Avenue in Davenport early Sunday.
Large police presence at Kimberly Road and Elmore Avenue in Davenport