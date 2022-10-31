$1 billion Powerball jackpot up for grabs Monday night

A rack with cards bettors can use to choose their own numbers to purchase lottery tickets for...
A rack with cards bettors can use to choose their own numbers to purchase lottery tickets for the Saturday Oct. 29, drawing of the Powerball lottery, are seen on a counter at a market in Prospect, Pa., Friday, Oct. 28, 2022. Saturday's jackpot projected winnings of an estimated $1 billion is the fifth-highest in U.S. history.(AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 9:19 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — People showed up at convenience stores, groceries and gas stations around the country to snatch up lottery tickets for a chance at Monday night’s massive $1 billion Powerball jackpot.

The jackpot soared after no one matched all six numbers in Saturday night’s drawing. It’s the fifth-largest lottery jackpot in U.S. history. The biggest prize was a $1.586 billion Powerball jackpot won by three ticketholders in 2016.

No one has hit all six numbers since Aug. 3, a testament to how slim the odds are of winning the jackpot: one in 292.2 million.

The $1 billion jackpot prize is for winners who opt to take the full amount piecemeal over 29 annual payments. Nearly all winners opt for a lower cash payment, which for Monday’s drawing would be an estimated $497.3 million.

Powerball is played in 45 states, as well as Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

