5 from Quad Cities group sentenced to prison for methamphetamine conspiracy

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Five people from the Quad Cities area were sentenced to federal prison in connection to a large-scale methamphetamine trafficking organization in Davenport, according to a media release.

The sentences for the drug conspiracy are:

Theodore Thomas Browne, 50, was sentenced to 20 years in prison and five years of supervised release

Karley Ann Smith, 29, was sentenced to 20 years in prison and five years of supervised release

Donnie Wayne Robinson, 36, was sentenced to 25 years in prison and five years of supervised release

Joshua Steven Ennis, 40, was sentenced to 20 years in prison and five years of supervised release

Joshua John Paarmann, 32, was sentenced to 420 months, or 35 years, in prison and five years of supervised release

According to court records, in the fall of 2020, officers identified eight people as members of a large-scale methamphetamine trafficking organization in Davenport. Paarmann and Robinson were the suppliers of the conspiracy’s methamphetamine.

Robinson was arrested in November 2020 on possession of a firearm and about 40 grams of methamphetamine, court records show. Ennis was arrested in December 2020 on possession of a firearm and approximately 13 grams of cocaine. Smith was arrested in December 2020 on possession of more than 100 grams of methamphetamine. Paarmann was arrested in December 2020 on possession of more than 1,400 grams of methamphetamine, $5,800 of drug proceeds, a firearm, and numerous rounds of ammunition.

According to court records, Paarmann, Lira, and Ennis were released from jail in early 2021.

Officers arrested Ennis again in March 2021 on possession of three firearms, including two stolen during a burglary, court records show.

According to court records, Browne recruited Paarmann and Lira to sell methamphetamine for him after their release in February 2021.

In March 2021, Paarmann and Nelson also made a trip to Colorado to transport methamphetamine back to Iowa for Browne, court records show. They were arrested when they returned to Scott County in possession of more than 400 grams of methamphetamine.

According to court records, the conspiracy, in total, trafficked more than 2.5 kilograms of methamphetamine to the Quad Cities between July 2020 and March 2021.

Browne pleaded guilty on March 9, Smith pleaded guilty on March 22, Nelson pleaded guilty on March 31, Robinson pleaded guilty on April 12, Ennis pleaded guilty on May 9, and Paarmann was found guilty on May 25, following a jury trial.

In June 2022, co-defendant Chelsey Lira was sentenced to 180 months in prison. In August 2022, co-defendant Taylor Graeber was sentenced to 120 months in prison and Robert Nelson was sentenced to 168 months in prison.

The Davenport Police Department, Drug Enforcement Agency, Quad Cities Metropolitan Enforcement Group, Iowa State Patrol and Scott County Sheriff’s Office investigated the case.

