Crash in Geneseo causes power outage

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Power was out in Geneseo after police say a truck crashed into a pole Monday.

According to Geneseo police, a light pole was hit and caused a power outage. Roads in the 400 block of West Main Street are blocked while crews repair the lines, police said.

55 homes in the Route 6 Corridor, west of the City Park, east of Stewart Street, are estimated to be without power for the next two hours while the pole and lines involved in the vehicle accident are repaired, according to city officials in a Facebook post. The majority of customers have power again as of about 1:30 p.m. Monday.

