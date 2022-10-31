Crash in Geneseo causes power outage

Power was out in Geneseo after police say a truck crashed into a pole Monday.
Power was out in Geneseo after police say a truck crashed into a pole Monday.(KWQC/Geneseo Police)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 1:49 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Power was out in Geneseo after police say a truck crashed into a pole Monday.

According to Geneseo police, a light pole was hit and caused a power outage. Roads in the 400 block of West Main Street are blocked while crews repair the lines, police said.

55 homes in the Route 6 Corridor, west of the City Park, east of Stewart Street, are estimated to be without power for the next two hours while the pole and lines involved in the vehicle accident are repaired, according to city officials in a Facebook post. The majority of customers have power again as of about 1:30 p.m. Monday.

This is a developing story. TV6 will provide updates on-air and online.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

There is a large police presence at Kimberly Road and Elmore Avenue in Davenport early Sunday.
Investigators release name of man who died after exchanging gunfire with police
Trick or Treat in the Quad Cities
2022 Trick-or-treat times for the Quad Cities
Soon-to-be mother Norma was at a Karol G concert with friends when her baby, Anahi, decided to...
Woman gives birth in the middle of sold-out concert
Deadly truck fire: Tanker carrying 8,500 gallons of gasoline explodes on Stow highway
Truck driver dies after tanker explodes on highway, officials say
Eight people from Burlington have been sentenced to federal prison for their role in a...
8 sentenced to federal prison in Burlington methamphetamine conspiracy

Latest News

2022 JDC raises record $13.9 million through Birdies for Charity
2022 JDC raises record $13.9 million through Birdies for Charity
Crime Stoppers said they gave two photos of Brewer because his current look was not known.
CRIME STOPPERS SOLVED: Man wanted by Moline police for fleeing charges arrested
Jeramie M. House of Morrison, 24 (Morrison Police Department)
Man pleads guilty in 2019 Morrison shooting
Halloween Snow 2019
Halloween weather history in the Quad Cities