Family remembers Corey Harrell Jr on 4 year anniversary of death

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Family and friends gathered in Moline Monday in remembrance of 22-year-old Corey Harrell Jr.

It was four years ago Monday Harrell was shot and killed while driving his vehicle near city hall.

“This is about remembrance of Corey Harrell Jr. and, also to bring awareness toward gun violence,” said Reverend Tyson Parks, Harrell’s cousin. “No walk of life is exempt or immune to gun violence. As we are gathered here behind city hall and across the street from the police station where this heinous act took place.”

Harrell Jr. was shot multiple times while driving in downtown Moline on the morning of Oct. 31, 2018, according to police. He continued driving until he couldn’t anymore and was found dead in his vehicle behind Moline City Hall.

Harrell’s family members and police have been searching for answers since his passing.

“If you know something, say something,” said Parks. “It’s about working with law enforcement working as a community, because this just as easily could have happened to anybody. These perpetrators were letting off rounds in broad daylight on a major street.”

Parks added some words of enlightenment him and Harrell used to share with each other.

“Tomorrows not promised, that’s what we used to say, but if you could borrow tomorrow, you’re still not promised the rest of today, so you have to live your life to the fullest and make sure that you’re staying away from negative influences,” said Parks.

Parks had one final message to the community, one that really hits home.

“Since bullets are indiscriminate, we need to make sure that people are held accountable,” said Parks. “We don’t want this to happen. If you don’t understand the past, you repeat the same mistakes of the past.”

No arrests have been made yet. The family and police are seeking justice.

Crime Stoppers is offering a reward for information about Harrell’s death.

