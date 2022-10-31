Gradual clearing on Halloween

Warmer than normal temps return for early November
By Kyle Kiel
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 9:59 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) - Happy Halloween! After clouds and patchy fog this morning, sunshine is expected as the afternoon progresses. Perfect conditions are on the way for Trick or treating tonight with temps in the mid 50s throughout the evening. Moving into November we will be warmer than normal with highs in the 60s and 70s with near record highs possible by Thursday. Friday through Sunday will be active with rounds of showers and storms through the whole period.

TODAY: Gradual clearing. High: 65º. Winds: NW 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Clear. Low: 39º Winds: NW 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: Mostly sunny. High: 71º.

