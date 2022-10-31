Gradual clearing on Halloween

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) - Happy Halloween! Clouds will slowly clear the area today leading to late afternoon sunshine and highs in the mid 60s. Perfect conditions are on the way for Trick or treating tonight with temps in the mid 50s throughout the evening. Moving into November we will be warmer than normal with highs in the 60s and 70s with near record highs possible by Thursday. Friday through Sunday will be active with rounds of showers and storms through the whole period.

TODAY: Gradual clearing. High: 65º. Winds: NW 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Clear. Low: 41º Winds: NW 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: Mostly sunny. High: 69º.

