Halloween weather history in the Quad Cities

By Kyle Kiel
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 12:41 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) - October in the Quad Cities can bring us a wide range of weather.

The warmest Halloween on record at the Quad Cities International Airport in Moline was 85° in 1950.

The coldest temperatures on October 31 was 21° on the cold morning in 2019. That day, temperatures did not make it out of the 30s in many locations.

Back in 1960, the wettest Halloween was observed with 1.57″ of rain.

Many of us will not soon forget the snowiest Halloween ever, which was 2019 when 3.1″ of snow fell.

It was part of a storm system that dropped accumulating snow on the 30th leading into the 31st.

Below is a list of totals from that early-season snow event.

CITYSNOWFALL AMOUNT
Dubuque, Iowa6.0″
Lowden, Iowa5.8″
Muscatine, Iowa4.9″
Atalissa, Iowa4.9″
Moline, Ill.4.7″
Davenport, Iowa4.5″
Coyne Center, Ill.4.5″
Park View, Iowa4.5″
Burlington, Iowa4.1″
Aledo, Ill.4.0″
Maquoketa, Iowa4.0″
Stockton, Iowa4.0″
Mount Carroll, Ill.3.8″
Geneseo, Ill.3.6″
New Boston, Ill.3.5″
Oquawka, Ill.3.3″
Cambridge, Ill.3.0″
Galva, Ill.2.9″

There were also two more days with accumulating snow (less than 1″) on October 28 and 29, 2019.

