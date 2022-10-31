Honor Flight of the Quad Cities announces Flight #55

MOLINE, Ill (KWQC) - Honor Flight of the Quad Cities announced the 55th Honor Flight to Washington DC will take place on Nov. 8, 2022.

This flight takes place for Veterans who served during our conflicts to visit the monuments built in their honor. There will be around 90 Veterans on this flight, who will be accompanied by 60 volunteer guardians to assist them throughout the day.

This Flight will be designated as the “Whiteside County (IL) Honor Flight”. Most of the Veterans on this Honor Flight will be coming from Whiteside County and neighboring counties in Illinois.

The Veterans will return to the Quad City International Airport on Nov. 4th at 10 pm. The public is urged to come to the airport to give the Veterans a warm welcome home.

