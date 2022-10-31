Humility Homes and Services, Seventh Judicial District get $1 million grant to expand supportive housing

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Seventh Judicial District Department of Correctional Services and Humility Homes & Services, Inc. was awarded a $1 million dollar grant from the Bureau of Justice Administration.

According to Humility Homes, the grant is for the expansion of their Pay for Success Model of Supportive Housing to ensure treatment and services for clients who experience chronic substance abuse, and substance dependency and who are involved in the judicial system.

The grant will cover five counties in Iowa; Cedar, Clinton, Jackson, Muscatine, and Scott, the media release said.

“We were awarded the only grant in the nation of this kind which is unbelievably humbling to us that we received this opportunity”, said Ashley Velez, Humility Homes & Services’ executive director.

The joint effort will address behavioral health issues, diagnosable substance abuse, dependency recovery issues, and physical morbidities.

The initiative will locate and enroll clients in resources for health insurance and other benefit programs for the treatment of addictions, and co-morbidities, and securing safe residencies.

The program will address the needs of a minimum of forty clients annually. It aims to create client self-sufficiency, and permanent, safe housing.

A recent assessment of Iowa’s correctional system found that one of the most serious gaps in resources for the correctional system is the lack of affordable housing, the media release said. The lack of affordable housing works against the successful reentry of incarcerated individuals back into their communities, according to the assessment.

“Even after an incarcerated individual returns if he or she experiences inadequate housing, his or her risk for return to prison increases exponentially. The Seventh Judicial District Department of Correctional Services and HHSI have enjoyed a long period of collaboration in working to provide housing for justice-involved individuals. When the Department of Justice announced a housing grant solicitation, the 7thJDDCS and HHSI recognized an opportunity to secure funding that they could use to address a critical community need”, stated Waylyn McCulloh, Director of 7thJDDCS.

“I look forward to working with Ashley and her staff to implement the program with which we can both enhance the quality of lives of justice-involved individuals and reduce the use of prison beds,” McCulloh added. “We are in the beginning planning and development stages of this program and grant. This is great success for our entire community and expands the number of units of Permanent Supportive Housing our agency was attempting to achieve in our strategic plan and the number in the Silos to Solution plan as this aligns with the community-wide vision plan,” Velez said.

