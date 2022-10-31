Man pleads guilty in 2019 Morrison shooting

Jeramie M. House of Morrison, 24 (Morrison Police Department)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 1:18 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
WHITESIDE Co., Ill. (KWQC) - A Morrison man plead guilty Friday in connection to the shooting of two people in October 2019.

Jeramie M. House, 24, pleaded guilty to two counts of aggravated battery with a firearm.

House was sentenced to 21 years and nine months in prison with credit for time served and three years of supervised release on one count and 21 years and nine months in prison with three years of supervised release on the second. The court docket did not say if the sentences will be served congruent or consecutive.

House was arrested after shooting an 18-year-old man and a 24-year-old woman on Oct. 22, 2019, according to police.

Police said around 8:30 p.m. multiple 911 calls reported shots being fired at a home on Main Street. The woman and the man were shot by House before he left the scene, police said.

Around 1:30 a.m. Oct. 23, 2019, police say House was arrested and taken to the Whiteside County Jail.

House initially faced the charges of two counts of attempted murder, four counts of aggravated battery with a firearm, two counts of aggravated discharge of a firearm, and possession of a firearm without requisite FOID.

