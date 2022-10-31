Police: 1 man injured in Muscatine shooting

MUSCATINE, Iowa (KWQC) - A 44-year-old man was injured following a Sunday shooting at a Muscatine apartment complex, according to police.

The Muscatine Police Department responded around 4 p.m. Sunday to an apartment in the 2400 block of Park Avenue for a report of a 44-year-old man that was shot, according to a media release.

According to police, he was taken by ambulance to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries and later transferred to the University of Iowa Hospital.

Police said the investigation is ongoing.

Police ask anyone with information about this incident to contact Detective Jeff DeVrieze at 563-263-9922 ext. 611. Callers may remain anonymous.

