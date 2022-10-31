Police: 1 man injured in Muscatine shooting

A 44-year-old man was injured following a Sunday shooting at a Muscatine apartment complex.
A 44-year-old man was injured following a Sunday shooting at a Muscatine apartment complex.(Source: Pixabay)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 8:25 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MUSCATINE, Iowa (KWQC) - A 44-year-old man was injured following a Sunday shooting at a Muscatine apartment complex, according to police.

The Muscatine Police Department responded around 4 p.m. Sunday to an apartment in the 2400 block of Park Avenue for a report of a 44-year-old man that was shot, according to a media release.

According to police, he was taken by ambulance to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries and later transferred to the University of Iowa Hospital.

Police said the investigation is ongoing.

Police ask anyone with information about this incident to contact Detective Jeff DeVrieze at 563-263-9922 ext. 611. Callers may remain anonymous.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

There is a large police presence at Kimberly Road and Elmore Avenue in Davenport early Sunday.
Troopers release name of man who died after exchanging gunfire with police
Trick or Treat in the Quad Cities
2022 Trick-or-treat times for the Quad Cities
Soon-to-be mother Norma was at a Karol G concert with friends when her baby, Anahi, decided to...
Woman gives birth in the middle of sold-out concert
Eight people from Burlington have been sentenced to federal prison for their role in a...
8 sentenced to federal prison in Burlington methamphetamine conspiracy
Deadly truck fire: Tanker carrying 8,500 gallons of gasoline explodes on Stow highway
Truck driver dies after tanker explodes on highway, officials say

Latest News

Clear skies for trick or treaters tonight
Clear skies for trick or treaters tonight
Troopers release name of man who died after exchanging gunfire with police
Rain this evening
A person is dead after police say they exchanged gunfire with officers following a vehicle and...
Troopers: 1 dead after exchanging gunfire with police following vehicle, foot chase