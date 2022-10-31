Quad Cities Fall Success Fair scheduled for Nov. 10

By KWQC Staff
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 3:51 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - The Quad Cities Fall Success Fair will be at the Holiday Inn Hotel in Rock Island on Thursday, November 10.

The fair will have more than sixty tables with employers, resources, and educational organizations. The fair is collaborating with IowaWORKS, the American Job Center, and the Rock Island Arsenal.

The event runs from 12:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. at 226 17th Street, Rock Island.

