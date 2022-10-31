Red Cross recommends test smoke alarms while turning back clocks to help stay safe from home fires

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Red Cross recommends testing smoke alarms and replacing the batteries if needed while turning your clocks back at the end of Daylight saving time Sunday.

The Red Cross gives a list of tips to keep your home safe in case of a fire:

Install smoke alarms on every level of your home , including inside and outside bedrooms and sleeping areas.

Replace smoke alarms that are 10 years or older . Components such as sensors can become less sensitive over time. Follow your alarm’s manufacturer instructions.

Practice your two-minute home fire escape plan . Make sure everyone in your household can get out in less than two minutes — the amount of time you may have to escape a burning home before it’s too late.

Include at least two ways to get out of every room and select a meeting spot at a safe distance away from your home, such as your neighbor’s home or landmark like a specific tree in your front yard, where everyone can meet.

Visit redcross.org/fire for more information, including an escape plan to create and practice with your family, or download the free Red Cross Emergency app.

Home Fire Response

American Red Cross said volunteers responded to three home fires in Davenport and East Moline in the past week and provided assistance to nine people, by supplying them with basic items to meet immediate needs after a fire, and additional support in the form of health and mental health services and one-on-one support. If in need of assistance after a home fire or local disaster, call the Red Cross dispatch line at 877-597-0747.

According to the Red Cross, home fires are the most frequent disaster and claim seven lives every day in the U.S. Working smoke alarms can cut the risk of death in a home fire by 50 percent.

The Red Cross Emergency app is available with for detailed home fire prevention and safety tips. Visit redcross.org/apps or search “American Red Cross” in app stores to download the app.

The Red Cross said to help people affected by home fires and other disasters, visit redcross.org/volunteer to sign up as a Red Cross disaster volunteer.

