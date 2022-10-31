Two films by QC filmmakers win Emmys

By KWQC Staff
Oct. 31, 2022
MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - Two Quad City filmmakers won multiple Emmys at the Mid-America Emmy® Awards show in St. Louis Saturday evening.

“Jean Seberg: Actress Activist Icon” garnered an Emmy for the Rundles and the film’s co-producer Garry McGee in the Historical Documentary category. Fourth Wall Films also received an Emmy for the short museum film “Remembering Forest Grove” in the Education category.

The Rundles will premiere their new documentary “An Infantryman from Hero Street” during Veterans Day weekend on the Putnam Museum’s National Geographic giant screen. The Crooked Cactus Band will perform for premiere guests beginning at 1 p.m. The film premiere starts at 2 p.m. and will include a special tribute to Veterans by Navy Veteran Brian Munos, an encore screening of the award-winning documentary “Riding the Rails to Hero Street”, the premiere of “An Infantryman from Hero Street”, and Q&A with film participants.

Tickets are available at Putnam.org

“An Infantryman from Hero Street,” the fourth episode in the “Hero Street” documentary series, tells the true story of Pvt. Joseph Sandoval who was born in a boxcar to Mexican immigrants in the Silvis, Illinois rail yard.

“Hero Street,” a multi-part documentary series by Fourth Wall Films, explores the compelling true story of eight Mexican-American heroes from Hero Street, USA in Silvis, Illinois: Tony Pompa, Frank Sandoval, William Sandoval, Claro Solis, Peter Masias, Joseph Sandoval, Joseph Gomez and John S. Muños. Second Street in Silvis, Illinois lost six young men in World War II and two in the Korean War, more than any other street in America. Hero Street, as it is now known, has provided over 150 service members since Mexican-American immigrants settled there in 1929.

