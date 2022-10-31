Woman reported missing in Clinton

Have you seen her?
By KWQC Staff
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 4:44 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Have you seen her?

A missing person report was filed with Clinton Police for Traci Corwin.

Corwin is 5-foot-1 tall, about 120lbs, according to Quad Cities Missing Persons Network.

It is unknown what Corwin was wearing, and she is believed to have a lower back tattoo of a flower, the Facebook post said. The family said she was last seen in a black or brown jacket, blue flannel shirt and dark-colored pants.

Corwin was last seen on Oct. 27 at 2:50 p.m. on South 14th Street in Clinton, Iowa, Quad Cities Missing Persons Network said. She was seen by police and told them she was fine.

Corwin checked out of the Victory Center women’s shelter at 9:45 a.m. Oct. 26. She left all her belongings except her purse and phone.

Her phone has been off since Oct. 26, and her family has not heard from her, according to Quad Cities Missing Persons Network. This is not normal behavior for her and has never happened before.

If you have any information about Corwin, please contact Clinton Police at 563-243-1458 or 563-293-1814.

