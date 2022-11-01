13-year-old boy charged with stealing car in Davenport, crashing it in Rock Island

Police lights
Police lights(MGN)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 4:12 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A 13-year-old is charged with robbery and theft after police say he stole a car in Davenport and crashed it in Rock Island.

A 13-year-old boy is charged with first-degree robbery and first-degree theft in Davenport, according to a media release. He is also charged with possession of a stolen vehicle, aggravated fleeing and no driver’s license in Rock Island.

Davenport police responded around 8:40 p.m. Monday to the 1600 block of Arlington Avenue for a report of a robbery/carjacking, according to a media release.

According to police, officers were told that a woman was robbed of her vehicle at gunpoint.

The 13-year-old boy hit the woman in the head with the alleged firearm before taking her vehicle and leaving the scene, police said. The woman reported no injuries.

The boy’s information was given to Quad Cities area officers, police said.

Rock Island police found the boy around 9:37 p.m. and attempted to make a traffic stop, according to police. He crashed the vehicle near Interstate 280 and Airport Road.

Rock Island police chased the boy on foot but shortly arrested him, Davenport police said.

According to police, the investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Receding waters have revived interest in the Diamond Lady, which can now be seen from hull to...
Sunken casino riverboat revealed by low water levels of Mississippi River
Trick or Treat in the Quad Cities
2022 Trick-or-treat times for the Quad Cities
Have you seen her?
Woman reported missing in Clinton
Carlos Garcia, 36, was charged with one count of burglary of habitation with intent.
Mom shoots intruder while hiding with children in the bedroom, sheriff’s office says
Soon-to-be mother Norma was at a Karol G concert with friends when her baby, Anahi, decided to...
Woman gives birth in the middle of sold-out concert

Latest News

Newly expanded East Moline Public Library, East Moline, IL
East Moline hosts ribbon-cutting and grand opening of library
Stock photo
Illinois Supreme Court combines SAFE-T Act’s lawsuits
Aerial transmission work over Mississippi River to start Wednesday
Darren Bailey speaks to supporters during a rally outside the Illinois Capitol on May 16, 2020.
Pritzker campaign wants Bailey to publicly accept election results