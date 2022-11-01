13-year-old boy charged with stealing car in Davenport, crashing it in Rock Island

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A 13-year-old is charged with robbery and theft after police say he stole a car in Davenport and crashed it in Rock Island.

A 13-year-old boy is charged with first-degree robbery and first-degree theft in Davenport, according to a media release. He is also charged with possession of a stolen vehicle, aggravated fleeing and no driver’s license in Rock Island.

Davenport police responded around 8:40 p.m. Monday to the 1600 block of Arlington Avenue for a report of a robbery/carjacking, according to a media release.

According to police, officers were told that a woman was robbed of her vehicle at gunpoint.

The 13-year-old boy hit the woman in the head with the alleged firearm before taking her vehicle and leaving the scene, police said. The woman reported no injuries.

The boy’s information was given to Quad Cities area officers, police said.

Rock Island police found the boy around 9:37 p.m. and attempted to make a traffic stop, according to police. He crashed the vehicle near Interstate 280 and Airport Road.

Rock Island police chased the boy on foot but shortly arrested him, Davenport police said.

According to police, the investigation is ongoing.

