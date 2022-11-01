70s the next few days

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) - Plenty of sunshine is expected today with temperatures reaching the upper 60s to lower 70s with a south/southwest wind 5-15 mph. The warm conditions will continue through the first few days of November. Wednesday and Thursday will be a bit on the breezy side. The next system arrives on Friday bringing widespread rain to the region. This system will stall out and bring us off and on rain chances this weekend with highs in the 60s. The weather pattern will quiet down early next week, but temps will still be slightly above normal in the 50s and 60s.

TODAY: Sunny and warm. High: 73º. Winds: SSW 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Clear. Low: 45º Winds: SSW 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: Mostly sunny. High: 74º.

