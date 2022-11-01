70s the next few days

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) - Sunny and very warm conditions are on the way for the start of November. Look for highs in the 70s today and tomorrow. By Thursday south winds may boost highs into the upper 70s which will be near record highs for our area. The next system arrives on Friday bringing widespread rain to the region. This system will stall out and bring us off and on rain chances this weekend with highs in the 60s. The weather pattern will quiet down early next week, but temps will still be slightly above normal in the 50s and 60s.

TODAY: Sunny and warm. High: 73º. Winds: SW 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Clear. Low: 44º Winds: SW 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: Mostly sunny. High: 74º.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.