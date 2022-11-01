Aerial transmission work over Mississippi River to start Wednesday

(KCRG)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 2:39 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
QUAD CITIES, Ill./Iowa (KWQC) - Starting Wednesday a contract aerial line crew will be working on a MidAmerican Energy transmission line replacement project over the Mississippi River

According to a media release, the work will be west of the I-74 bridge and will include the Rock Island Arsenal and Sylvan Island.

Tuesday the aerial crew was surveying the project area by helicopter.

Crews will work to replace overhead conductors that will enhance the transmission line’s safety and reliability, MidAmerican said. They will also replace marker balls to ensure the lines are visible to aircraft.

The helicopter will fly equipment and specially trained linemen in harnesses to the top of the transmission towers and alongside the overhead lines, MidAmerican said.

A yellow helicopter may be seen flying at a low altitude alongside the transmission line or hovering in the area, and should not be alarmed, said MidAmerican. Transmission work done from a helicopter is faster and more efficient when it involves overhead lines that cross a river.

According to MidAmerican, the aerial work is expected to last through next week, depending on weather conditions. It will not disrupt service to customers.

