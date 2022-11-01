Davenport man sentenced to over 21 years in prison for child pornography

By KWQC Staff
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 11:03 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -A Davenport man was sentenced Oct. 26, to 260 months; or 21 years and eight months; in federal prison for receiving child pornography, according to a media release.

George Winston Taylor, 65, was ordered to serve five years of supervised release after the prison term and pay $48,000 in restitution, the media release said.

According to court documents, Taylor was identified by officers through a cyber-tip from a social media platform that said an image with child pornography had been uploaded. The email associated with the cyber-tip was registered to Taylor.

Following further investigation, officers executed a search warrant on Taylor’s residence in Davenport, court records show.

Multiple electronic devices were taken, court records said. Forensic examination of the devices found about 3,000 images and over 400 videos with child pornography.

Court records show Taylor was previously convicted of possession of child pornography in the Central District of Illinois in 1998.

