Dixon police ask for public’s help to find missing 13-year-old

Jadin Casas, 13, was last seen on Oc. 29 in the 600 block of Marclare Street in Dixon,...
Jadin Casas, 13, was last seen on Oc. 29 in the 600 block of Marclare Street in Dixon, according to police. Casas was last seen wearing a fuzzy burgundy jacket, black pants, black shoes, and black glasses.(KWQC/Dixon Police Department)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 11:54 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Dixon police are asking for the public’s help to find a missing 13-year-old.

Jadin Casas was last seen on Oc. 29 in the 600 block of Marclare Street in Dixon, according to police. Casas was last seen wearing a fuzzy burgundy jacket, black pants, black shoes, and black glasses.

Casas is 5-foot-7 tall, about 140lbs, with blue eyes and short brown hair, according to police.

If you see Casas , or have information of Casas’s whereabouts, call the Dixon Police Department at 815-288-4411

