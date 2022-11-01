Dixon police ask for public’s help to find missing 13-year-old

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Dixon police are asking for the public’s help to find a missing 13-year-old.

Jadin Casas was last seen on Oc. 29 in the 600 block of Marclare Street in Dixon, according to police. Casas was last seen wearing a fuzzy burgundy jacket, black pants, black shoes, and black glasses.

Casas is 5-foot-7 tall, about 140lbs, with blue eyes and short brown hair, according to police.

If you see Casas , or have information of Casas’s whereabouts, call the Dixon Police Department at 815-288-4411

