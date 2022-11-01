Illinois Supreme Court combines SAFE-T Act’s lawsuits

Ill. (KWQC) - The Illinois Supreme Court combined lawsuits filed by more than half of Illinois’ state’s attorneys challenging the legality of the SAFE-T Act Monday, included in the lawsuit are Knox, Mercer and Jo Daviess counties.

The court combined the cases and ordered the lawsuit to be filed in Kankakee County as the lead case.

According to Knox County State’s Attorney Jeremy Karlin, motions for summary judgment are expected to be filed no later than next week.

Karlin said his office will monitor the case and negotiations with legislative leaders for a compromise on the SAFE-T Act’s most controversial measures.

According to Karlin, no matter the results of the lawsuit, the law office and all law enforcement in Knox County will be prepared for the effective date of the SAFE-T Act on Jan. 1.

