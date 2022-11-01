Illinois Supreme Court combines SAFE-T Act’s lawsuits

Stock photo
Stock photo(Stock photo)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 3:22 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Ill. (KWQC) - The Illinois Supreme Court combined lawsuits filed by more than half of Illinois’ state’s attorneys challenging the legality of the SAFE-T Act Monday, included in the lawsuit are Knox, Mercer and Jo Daviess counties.

The court combined the cases and ordered the lawsuit to be filed in Kankakee County as the lead case.

According to Knox County State’s Attorney Jeremy Karlin, motions for summary judgment are expected to be filed no later than next week.

Karlin said his office will monitor the case and negotiations with legislative leaders for a compromise on the SAFE-T Act’s most controversial measures.

According to Karlin, no matter the results of the lawsuit, the law office and all law enforcement in Knox County will be prepared for the effective date of the SAFE-T Act on Jan. 1.

RELATED
Illinois Republicans claim SAFE-T Act will cause property tax hikes
Pritzker, Bailey spar over SAFE-T Act

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Receding waters have revived interest in the Diamond Lady, which can now be seen from hull to...
Sunken casino riverboat revealed by low water levels of Mississippi River
Trick or Treat in the Quad Cities
2022 Trick-or-treat times for the Quad Cities
Have you seen her?
Woman reported missing in Clinton
Carlos Garcia, 36, was charged with one count of burglary of habitation with intent.
Mom shoots intruder while hiding with children in the bedroom, sheriff’s office says
Soon-to-be mother Norma was at a Karol G concert with friends when her baby, Anahi, decided to...
Woman gives birth in the middle of sold-out concert

Latest News

Aerial transmission work over Mississippi River to start Wednesday
Darren Bailey speaks to supporters during a rally outside the Illinois Capitol on May 16, 2020.
Pritzker campaign wants Bailey to publicly accept election results
Children's mental health
Illinois launching new youth mental health program
Jadin Casas, 13, was last seen on Oc. 29 in the 600 block of Marclare Street in Dixon,...
Dixon police say 13-year-old was found