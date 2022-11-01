Meet the candidates for Scott County Attorney

SCOTT COUNTY, Iowa (KWQC) - Kelly Cunningham (R) and Caleb Copley (D) are running for Scott County Attorney. The current county attorney, Mike Walton, is retiring.

Cunningham currently serves as the first assistant for the Muscatine County Attorney’s Office. Copley currently serves at the Scott County Attorney’s Office as senior assistant county attorney.

TV6 asked the candidates about their top priorities if elected. Cunningham pointed to attacks on law enforcement and the community. Copley said reducing gun violence in the Quad Cities through Group Violence Intervention, for which he is on the task force.

“One of the biggest strategies in Davenport that we’re working on right now is Group Violence Intervention and getting that successfully rolled out which we are doing. I’m proud to be a partner with that. I’m on the task force for Group Violence Intervention. But really, it’s also kind of taking that office forward. I’ve been with Scott County Attorney’s Office kind of at the forefront of changes as they have happened with the prosecuting profession. So, for example, our office and our role have really changed as prosecutors with the rise in technology, from body cameras, cell phone reviews, and a lot of the electronic evidence. When the Davenport Police Department first started using body cameras, I was at the forefront of that making sure that our office was working well with that. But also, as we’ve started to see changes with how much digital evidence we have, I’m working with hiring a digital evidence specialist and a crime analyst to really kind of take an analytical approach to our office so that we can work a lot more efficiently. I also am kind of one of the go-to people for the gun crimes that we have. So, I’m the go-to gun prosecutor for our office. But I also work with a lot of our federal agencies as well. It’s really trying to first have someone that’s ready to lead from day one, someone that knows the office, and someone that’s aware of the issues in our community. Because I’ve spent my entire career here and I’ve worked at both the state and federal level, I know what the important issues are and I know frankly, how to address them,” Copley said.

Cunningham replied, “Having worked in the field of prosecution for 32 years, I have seen it all and I have done it all. And because I’ve been that prosecutor who has always gone into the courtroom and tried cases, I am very, very experienced in dealing with the various nuances that are brought to the table, no matter what the nature of the criminal activity is. I’ve got expertise in the area of drug prosecutions, that’s an area that does require specific expertise. I’ve got expertise in the area of gang crimes, that, again, is an area that requires special expertise. I’ve got expertise in the area of sex abuse cases, particularly child sex abuse cases, which is yet another area that requires expertise. You know, I’ve handled homicide cases, I’ve handled extremely complicated, white collar crimes, frauds, you name it, I have done it all.”

Each shared what they believe makes them a better fit for the job than the other.

Cunningham argued, “He needs a lot more experience before he is ready to take on the types of responsibilities that this position offers. 15 to 20 years down the road, go for it, then you’re going to be seasoned. You’re going to have had all kinds of experiences to take on this responsibility. But at five years in the game...particularly considering that the young attorneys came into the practice of law, and only had a short period of time where they had the normal experiences that any of us have had practicing law, and then you had the COVID shut down, they hadn’t had much time to practice law. During the COVID shutdown where there were no jury trials being tried and so that really impacted their learning curve. They didn’t have the benefit of the learning curve that I had.”

Copley responded, “Forward-thinking - that’s one of the big differences between us is my approach to crime and how it is to be handled and what the right approach is today because really, we kind of have these two way off on the extreme approaches to prosecution. On the one hand, it’s ‘incarcerate our way out of it.’ On the other hand, you’ve got this really disturbing, ‘defund the police, and let’s get rid of law enforcement.’ Both don’t work. We have to have someone that is not only in the middle, but also somebody that truly recognizes the challenges that are facing our community. Compared to my opponent, I’ve been in this community for the last five years. I understand the issues facing this community, but I’m also someone that is going to be a leader in that office. It helps me because I’m already there. I know the attorneys, I know the staff, and I know how to frankly, deal with a lot of the problems we’re facing because I know what people are dealing with. Something that I take a lot of pride in is I’m really well respected in that courthouse.”

He added, “Quite frankly, in terms of the experience, it’s the quality of it that matters. I have the most quality of experience of any candidate in this office, in part because of all of the work I’ve done as a major case prosecutor.”

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.