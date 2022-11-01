Monday Morning Jumpstart: Live Active 563
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 1:32 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - If you find your fitness journey is hitting a plateau, sometimes it is worth it to call in a professional.
Monday Morning Jumpstart on QCT at 11 introduces you to local health, wellness, and fitness professionals.
Today, Tami Ketelsen with Live Active 563 in Bettendorf joins Morgan on QCT at 11.
Information
Location: 983 40th Ave. Suite 1, Bettendorf
Phone: 563-227-5924
Website: https://www.liveactive563.com/
