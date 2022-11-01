Planning healthy meals ahead of trick-or-treating

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Getting dinner on the table can sometimes be stressful but meal planning can keep you on track for healthier eating and save time and money.

HyVee dietitian Nina Struss joins Morgan on QCT at 11 and provides easy and healthy meal options for Halloween.

To learn more about HyVee Dietitians and what they have to offer, visit the following website: https://hy-vee.com/health/hy-vee-dietitians/default.aspx

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.