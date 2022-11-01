Shine Bright Early Learning School holds Hot Dog and Halloween event

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - Staff at a Rock Island Daycare helped feed Trick-o-Treaters Monday, as kids and parents enjoyed the warm evening.

The Shine Bright Early Learning held its fifth annual Hotdog and Halloween event and was also serving chili, chips, and hot cocoa.

School officials say the event gives them a chance to connect with the community, as more families visit the school each year.

“When we first started, people were like ‘oh, what are you guys doing, you guys have hot dogs, you don’t have any candy.’ And then they loved it,” said Tiffany Norwood, owner of the daycare. “They loved that we didn’t have candy, so every year the same families return, and we always get new families every year.”

Organizers also say feeding kids on Halloween is especially important, as it allows for their candy to be checked before it’s eaten. For more information about Shine Bright Early Learning School, click here.

