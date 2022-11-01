Shopping for warmer clothing and gifts for upcoming holiday season with The Market
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 9:31 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Despite some up and down temperatures in recent weeks, it is officially fall. This means shopping for warmer clothing items and maybe some gifts for the upcoming holiday season.
Katie Thompson, Founder of The Market: Journey to Joy, joins Morgan on QCT at 11.
Information:
Address: 1800 7th Ave., Moline and 430 North Cody Rd., LeClaire
Open Wednesday through Sunday
Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.