Illinois United States Representative 15th District Candidate: Paul J. Lange

(KWQC) - TV6 reached out to candidates with a list of questions to help voters make an informed decision in the Nov. 8 elections.

These are the full, unedited responses from the candidates. TV6 will post the answers on the Decision 2022 page.

TV6 does not endorse any candidates. We will continue to add more candidates’ answers as we receive them.

Paul J. Lange, 67, of Quincy, Illinois

What are your top three priorities if elected?

I offer four priorities: Ensuring voting rights, a woman’s right to choose, preserving social security and funding infrastructure projects for the district.



Do you support providing student loan debt relief? Why or why not?

I support helping students with their excessive debt load but I am not sure the current policy is what is best. Many will be left out of this current plan. Poor and middle class are disproportionately suffering due to student loan debt. A more comprehensive plan is needed.



How do you plan to address housing access and affordability?

Continuing communication with community leaders throughout the 15th will show how the housing problem affects different communities of varying sizes. A one-size fits all solution won’t work. Listening to those dealing with the problem along with those with ideas for solutions to the problem and guaranteeing that those unduly profiting from this situation are held responsible. Safe housing need to be affordable and available to all sectors of our country. I will work to achieve that goal.



How high of a priority should global warming be? What will you do to help address the climate crisis?

Coal is not efficient. Fossil fuels are not efficient. Both harm the environment and compromise the futures of the next generation. I will work with other democrats who realize the importance of this issue and the responsibility we share in efforts to overcome the barricades to reversing climate change.



Do you approve of the current state position on abortion rights? What changes to abortion rights should be made?

A woman’s rights should not be at the whims of individual states. A woman’s right to choose should not end at any state border. No woman should fear punishment when a right to make medical decisions regarding their own body is exercised. A federal right to access to abortion should be our goal.



What should be done to combat inflation?

More energy efficiency, supporting the Inflation Reduction Act, supporting infrastructure projects including high speed rail. High speed rail provides an efficient, fast and clean mode of travel as well as competition for airlines which are currently charging exorbitant prices and causing much of the inflation. There are many factors involved with inflation. One program won’t solve the problem. A coordinated effort of short and long term ideas and projects can collectively move America to a more affordable economy.



Do you support raising the minimum wage?

Yes, a federal minimum wage of $15 should be instituted.



What role do you think the government should have in establishing workplace policies like paid sick days, paid family and medical leave, and minimum wage?

Federal government should establish minimum standards, but those ‘minimum’ standards should be expansive to embrace much of what Europe enjoys. Our minimal standards should not be the least we can offer but the most we can do to lessen the strain on families caused by a variety of circumstances.



There is increasing scrutiny toward law enforcement nationally, statewide, and locally. Do you feel that the scrutiny is justified?

Sometimes scrutiny is needed. Transparency is needed in all institutions including law enforcement at all levels. Most law enforcement personnel act with courage and honor. Those that don’t bear scrutiny.



What do you believe to be the #1 public safety issue in Illinois today?

Banning of certain types of gun sales in the future won’t stop tomorrow’s mass shooting. But it might stop such a massacre from occurring 5, 10 or 20 years from now. Most Americans want common sense regulations. So do I. Thank you for this opportunity to share these ideas.



Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.