Iowa 72nd House Representative Candidate: Tom Martens

Tom Martens, 54, of Rock Island

What are your top three priorities if elected?

Election integrity, tax reform and illegal immigration.

Do you support providing student loan debt relief? Why or why not?

I do not support Student Loan Forgiveness. We should not incentivize individuals who have worthless degrees. This is just another attempt of wealth transference that the Democratic Party is perpetrating.

How do you plan to address housing access and affordability?

We can’t address affordable housing until we fix the illegal immigration problem and super high property taxes and gas taxes.

How high of a priority should global warming be? What will you do to help address the climate crisis?

There is no global warming problem at all. Until they start banning all carbonated beverages I can’t take any of this seriously.

Do you approve of the current state position on abortion rights? What changes to abortion rights should be made?

I am pro life and abortion should be banned except in the case of rape, incest and the health of the mother. Tax payers should not be paying for abortion either.

What should be done to combat inflation?

The current inflation problem was caused by the Democratic Party. They stopped semi trucks from entering California to unload the shipping containers. Biden stopped energy production. We are at the mercy of China for medicine, semiconductors and millions of other products. Hundreds of food production plants have been damaged or destroyed by saboteurs. Any time a government get involved with natural inflation, it lasts longer and gets worse.

Do you support raising the minimum wage?

I do not support a $15 minimum wage. The cost to businesses is passed on to consumers which makes all things cost more. This decreases the purchasing power of what $15 a hour can afford. Minimum wage jobs are stepping stone jobs, not jobs to start a family with.

What role do you think the government should have in establishing workplace policies like paid sick days, paid family and medical leave, and minimum wage?

No answer.

There is increasing scrutiny toward law enforcement nationally, statewide, and locally. Do you feel that the scrutiny is justified?

It’s a false narrative that police are the problem. Resisting arrest is.

What do you believe to be the #1 public safety issue in Illinois today?

The Safe T law in Illinois is most urgent. The defunding the police movement is causing mass exodus of police across the country. Less police hurts the poorest communities the most. We need to let law enforcement that they are needed and appreciated.

