Iowa Governor Candidate: Rick Stewart

Rick Stewart, 71, of Cedar Rapids

What are your top three priorities if elected?

1) End the War on Drugs

2) Stop eminent domain for private gain

3) Eliminate the income tax

Do you support providing student loan debt relief? Why or why not?

If we pass a Constitutional Amendment prohibiting the federal government from ever again raising college tuition, thus saddling the least privileged among us with a massive debt, I would be in favor of simply writing off 100% of the current student loan debt and possibly issuing refund checks to those previous students who have already paid their debt off. It was one of the worst ideas Washington politicians have ever had.

How do you plan to address housing access and affordability?

It is not the Governor’s job to run the market economy that has made America the richest country in the world (in spite of 94 years of government interference). Housing is a part of that fantastic free market and the only thing government has ever done is make it harder for low income people to get the housing they want and can afford. Along the way they made it more expensive for the top 90% of families, as well.

How high of a priority should global warming be? What will you do to help address the climate crisis?

There is only one way to address the climate question efficiently and effectively – a carbon tax. America should lead on this, but given Washington politicians’ desire to vote grub instead I will introduce the idea in Iowa, to serve as an example of what needs to happen around the world.

Do you approve of the current state position on abortion rights? What changes to abortion rights should be made?

Abortion has bedeviled the human family for thousands of years. Every religion on earth has come up with answers that are right for their followers, but no politician is wise enough to find an answer that pleases everyone. It is obvious politicians should have no input whatsoever into the decision which may well be the hardest decision a woman ever has to make. I will work to eliminate every law that mentions abortion, and will prevent any new laws mentioning abortion from being passed.

What should be done to combat inflation?

Let the Federal Reserve do its job. If they can’t, get rid of the Federal Reserve and return to the gold standard.

Do you support raising the minimum wage?

Absolutely not. The minimum wage falls into the category of ‘don’t look behind the curtain’. It helps no one and hurts every one. If you try to beat the free market’s ability to set wages, you impoverish everyone.

What role do you think the government should have in establishing workplace policies like paid sick days, paid family and medical leave, and minimum wage?

Absolutely none. Once again – the free market will solve this problem in the best possible way, and allowing politicians to tinker with it is exactly why America is only half as wealthy as it could be.

There is increasing scrutiny toward law enforcement nationally, statewide, and locally. Do you feel that the scrutiny is justified?

The scrutiny is absolutely justified. Law Enforcement Officers (I was one) are public servants and the public has a right to observe them in their work.

What do you believe to be the #1 public safety issue in Iowa today?

The Drug War. It has created nothing but criminals, who roam our streets and our schools looking for customers. All drugs should be legalized and sold in pharmacies. This will totally eliminate about 75% of the criminals in America, because they will no longer be able to make a profit selling black market goods and will therefore have to find honest labor and pay taxes.

