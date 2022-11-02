Iowa State Representative District 81 Candidate: Craig Cooper

(KWQC) - TV6 reached out to candidates with a list of questions to help voters make an informed decision in the Nov. 8 elections.

These are the full, unedited responses from the candidates. TV6 will post the answers on the Decision 2022 page.

TV6 does not endorse any candidates. We will continue to add more candidates’ answers as we receive them.

Craig Cooper, 69, of Davenport

What are your top three priorities if elected?

Advocating for women’s reproductive freedom

Iowa’s public schools and educators

Affordable housing, affordable child care and support of “safety net” programs for parents and children

Do you support providing student loan debt relief? Why or why not?

I would consider any loan relief programs but believe such programs should have requirements. For example, I would support loan relief in exchange for a defined period of public service…a GI Bill for all. I would support loan relief in essential professions. In health care and education as examples. But loan relief should be linked to practicing in Iowa for a defined number of years or a required payback plan.

How do you plan to address housing access and affordability?

I haven’t looked at the issue closely enough yet to suggest any solutions.

How high of a priority should global warming be? What will you do to help address the climate crisis?

Over the long term, building a greener Iowa is vitally important. We need to build an infrastructure for a new generation of cleaner vehicles while continuing Iowa’s leadership in renewable wind energy. Solar fields are a green, renewable power source to consider. Iowa should also work closely with the vitally important agriculture industry to reduce ag’s impact on the environment. Solutions to make Iowa greener are possible.

Do you approve of the current state position on abortion rights? What changes to abortion rights should be made?

I will support legal, safe and confidential abortion rights. I will not support any further infringement on women’s reproductive rights. I also will support women’s health services in

general. For example, Quad Cities health systems and I expect in other cities offer free mammograms and other health services.

What should be done to combat inflation?

Inflation is a global, geopolitical issue. I am not sure how a single Iowa legislator can play a role in reducing inflation but I would support programs to relieve the burden of inflation on the least affluent Iowans.

Do you support raising the minimum wage?

Businesses are being forced to pay more to employees – much higher hourly wages than Iowa’s minimum wage -- to keep businesses open. We have all seen signs for reduced hours because of staffing issues. That being said, the Iowa minimum wage should be increased in increments.

What role do you think the government should have in establishing workplace policies like paid sick days, paid family and medical leave, and minimum wage?

Iowa made a mistake by dismantling collective bargaining for government employees several years ago. Employees covered by labor agreements can still negotiate salary and benefits. I am pro-worker and pro-Union.

There is increasing scrutiny toward law enforcement nationally, statewide, and locally. Do you feel that the scrutiny is justified?

I think law enforcement is going through a period of important self-awareness because of the scrutiny you mention. There have been incidents of tragic overreaction and in Uvalde, tragic underreaction. From reaction to past events and oversight, law enforcement will be stronger and yet, more community friendly. I think we are already seeing more emphasis locally on building strong community relations.

What do you believe to be the #1 public safety issue in Iowa today?

We are still experiencing the aftershocks of the worst public health crisis in 100 years. COVID-19 is still touching society negatively in many ways. A second safety issue is our environmental quality and our role as stewards of the environment. Specifically, lead pipes and lead-based paint in Iowa housing are public safety issues.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.