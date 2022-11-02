Iowa United States Representative District 2 Candidate: Liz Mathis

(KWQC) - TV6 reached out to candidates with a list of questions to help voters make an informed decision in the Nov. 8 elections.

These are the full, unedited responses from the candidates. TV6 will post the answers on the Decision 2022 page.

TV6 does not endorse any candidates. We will continue to add more candidates’ answers as we receive them.

Liz Mathis, 64, of Hiawatha

What are your top three priorities if elected?

Lowering costs for Iowans is #1. I will hold companies accountable for price gouging while they are making record profits off the backs of working families. We must do everything we can to bring energy prices down while striving for energy independence and protecting Iowa’s beautiful natural resources. I will continue my work to grow rural economic opportunities and expand access to affordable housing, daycare and healthcare.

Protecting Social Security, Medicare and women’s reproductive freedoms are top priorities because my opponent has threatened all three. Rep. Hinson’s bill bans abortions nationwide even in cases of rape, incest or risk to the mother’s life.

In Congress, I will finish the work I started in the statehouse to address Iowa’s mental health and addiction crises. I led the charge to form an opioid monitoring program, worked to revitalize small rural towns and helped to create Iowa’s mental health system for children.

Do you support providing student loan debt relief? Why or why not?

I have worked in the State Senate to bring down the cost of college and increase access to skills training for the good paying jobs we need to fill here in Iowa; we need a policy at the federal level that does the same. The Biden Administration’s student loan forgiveness plan falls short of addressing the root problems of college affordability.

How do you plan to address housing access and affordability?

Childcare, housing and healthcare costs take a huge bite out of family budgets.American Rescue Plan dollars are increasing access to quality, affordable childcare and affordable housing units.

I’ve seen great work in Mason City with public-private partnerships to address the affordable housing crisis. The city allocated their federal funds to provide grants to shop owners to help make the necessary improvements to bring their buildings up to residential fire code, so they could have apartments above the storefronts. Unfortunately, my opponent voted against this funding.

I support allowing Medicare to negotiate lower prescription prices and capping insulin at $35 a month for all Americans, not just those on Medicare. This will bring down healthcare costs, but we need to do more to reduce the prices including getting generic drugs to the marketplace quicker.

How high of a priority should global warming be? What will you do to help address the climate crisis?

Millions of Americans and Iowa’s agriculture sector are at risk of more extreme weather events over the next half-century due to climate change. In the short term, we need to do everything we can to lower prices for Iowans including encouraging oil and gas companies to use existing permits for more domestic drilling, while investing in new energy technologies.

We also need to invest in programs to promote and improve soil health and water quality throughout the state, including education, financial and technical assistance and give farmers the tools they need and open new markets to sell their commodities.

In Congress, I will call for continued research and investment in American agriculture and clean energy, including wind, solar and biofuels (ethanol), to help us achieve energy independence, reduce greenhouse gas emissions, tackle the climate crisis and preserve our soil and water resources.

Do you approve of the current federal position on abortion rights? What changes to abortion rights should be made?

I believe the recent Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v Wade will have a negative impact on our nation. The government should not be enforcing mandates to intervene in our personal lives and making very private health care decisions for women.

My opponent sponsored a bill to outlaw abortion nationwide without exceptions, including rape, incest and the life of the mother. That is too extreme and women will die if laws like this are passed.

In Congress, I will codify Roe v Wade back into the law of the land that has protected women’s lives and their reproductive freedoms the past 50 years.

What should be done to combat inflation?

Inflation is a global problem felt all around the world right now, with many causes brought on by the pandemic and made worse by Putin’s invasion of Ukraine. Washington overspending and party leaders’ refusal to come together to pass laws to address high prices has not helped.

This needs to be a top priority for every member of Congress. We must lower prices. That starts with taking action to hold pharmaceutical and oil and gas companies accountable for price gouging, adopting an all of the above approach to energy production that will lower gas prices while supporting our ethanol and renewable industries and investing in our locks and dams and river ports to get our supply chain back on track.

Over-reliance on China must stop. We must reinvest in American manufacturing for products like microchips and apprenticeships for American workers. Increased domestic manufacturing of fertilizer will bring down farmer expenses to help lower food costs. Corporations that have moved plants, shifted jobs and profits overseas should no longer be rewarded with tax breaks.

Childcare, housing and health care costs take a huge bite out of family budgets. American Rescue Plan dollars are increasing access to quality, affordable childcare and affordable housing units. Allowing Medicare to negotiate lower prescription prices and capping insulin at $35 a month will bring down health care costs for all.

Do you support raising the minimum wage?

Yes, Iowa workers deserve a fair wage for a fair day’s work. As prices rise, Iowa workers’ paychecks need to keep up. Unfortunately, too many Iowans haven’t been cut in on the record profits large companies are reporting. That’s why I support workers rights to organize and form a union to advocate for better wages and benefits.

What role do you think the government should have in establishing workplace policies like paid sick days, paid family and medical leave, and minimum wage?

In Congress, I will support passage of the PRO Act and the Public Service Freedom to Negotiate Act to protect and restore the ability of unions to fight for their workers.

We need to make sure a paid family leave program is available to all working families and workers are paid living wages. The worker shortage is a crisis and it’s hitting the care industry hard. We need to invest in public-private partnerships to create quality, affordable daycare and home- and community-based services for our seniors and for those with disabilities. Like many Iowa women, I was the caretaker for my children and my aging parents with serious health issues, juggling these duties while working fulltime as a broadcast journalist. If we want to address the worker shortage, we need these critical services to help women re-enter the workforce.

There is increasing scrutiny toward law enforcement nationally, statewide, and locally. Do you feel that the scrutiny is justified?

We need a criminal justice system that keeps everyone safe and does so fairly. I have always backed funding for law enforcement so they have the resources they need to do the best job they can do to keep Iowans safe. I support expanding community police to connect law enforcement more closely with the communities they serve, making sure our police departments have access to training. We also need to expand funding for mental health and social workers so that emergency calls that do not require a police response for assistance are best handled by trained professionals in those fields. And

What do you believe to be the #1 public safety issue in Iowa/US today?

Gun safety is an area where we can make significant progress towards safer communities by bringing together members of both parties to work on areas we agree on. By strengthening universal background checks, which more than 90% of Americans support, we can reduce gun violence by keeping guns out of the hands of criminals and those legally barred from owning them, while protecting the rights of Iowans. I grew up on a farm, which means I grew up around guns. I support the Second Amendment rights of Iowans to hunt, target shoot, and own guns–we just need to make sure guns don’t end up in the wrong hands.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.