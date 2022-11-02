Last second voting reminders in Iowa and Illinois

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The 2022 Midterm elections are a week away. This year, Election Day falls on Nov. 8.

Quad City residents in both Illinois and Iowa will vote for federal, state, and local offices.

If a voter forgot to register to vote, they still have some options to cast their ballot.

For instance in Iowa, Scott County Auditor Kerri Tompkins said you can vote early and register to vote at the same time. All someone needs to do is bring a photo ID with a current address

“We have five sites this week around the community, Tompkins said. “They’re open during the day and on Saturday. So I encourage you to go early if you’re interested in doing that. That way you get it out of the way and make sure that your votes in.”

In Illinois, Knox County Clerk and Recorder Scott Erickson said grace period voting accomplishes the same thing, voters however need to bring two forms of ID.

“If there’s a problem with your voter registration, you need to get things taken care of,” Erickson said. “Get to those election offices sooner rather than later. There’s a process [voters] can use to get you to vote through a grace period, [where we register you, and vote you all at the same time.”

Both states also allow residents to register in person on Election Day, with the same documents as early voting.

If someone moved within their respective state, both states allow you to use an updated photo ID with an up-to-date address. However, if their ID still has an old address you’ll need some extra documents.

Tompkins said something like a recent piece of mail works.

“[A] utility bill, bank statement, whatever, you can also show it to us on your phone,” Tompkins said. “It needs to show your name, your new address, and cannot be more than 45 days old.

In Illinois, Erickson said a resident should bring something similar.

“Preferably like a rental agreement, or a power bill or utility bill,” Erickson said. “Something that they’ve got that we can actually prove this isn’t just junk mail.”

In Iowa, it’s too late to request a mail-in ballot. If requested on time, a ballot must be received by Election Day.

Meanwhile, in Illinois, people have until Nov. 3 for a mail-in voting request to be received by their county election authority. The ballot then must be postmarked by Nov. 8 and received by Nov. 22.

In Illinois polling places are open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Meanwhile, in Iowa, they are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

As long as someone is in line at the polls by the time they close, they can still cast a ballot on Election Day.

