MetroLINK starts its Veterans Accessibility Program

By Evan Denton
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 6:25 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - Transportation can be a barrier for many individuals and families, including veterans.

“Based on some of the survey data that came out of the Quad Cities Community Veterans Engagement Board, transportation and access to affordable transportation was a number one need amongst veterans,” said Jennifer Hirsch, MetroLINK’s manager of administration. “We knew we had to answer that call and put this program in place to help them.”

To ease potential transportation issues, MetroLINK has started a veteran accessibility program. An issued veterans accessibility ID card will allow unlimited access to the Metro fixed route system for no cost.

“Essentially, all they have to do is come into Centre Station and apply for our veteran accessibility program. There is a number of different documentation that we will accept as proof of their veteran status,” Hirsch said. “So once they get that card, all they need to do is show the driver when they board their veteran accessibility card and their fare will be waived.”

The card lasts for three years, and once a card expires, veterans are able to reapply for a new one.

“Veterans have obviously given so much to this country, and this is just one small way we can give back to them. We want to make sure they have affordable access to transportation, to get to their medical needs, get to jobs, and anything else they may need to get to,” Hirsch said. “This is just one way to help them out.”

According to Hirsch, several veterans have already applied.

People have to apply and present either an Illinois or Iowa-issued driver’s license and proof of veteran status at the Centre Station in Moline to receive an ID. The center station is open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.

