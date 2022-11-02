One dead following Rock Island car crash

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - One man is dead following a car crash Tuesday afternoon in Rock Island. The Rock Island Police Department responded to a car crash at the intersection of Route 92 and the off-ramp of the Stanley Talbot Memorial Bridge.

A 52 year-old male driver of a Chevrolet Aveo was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead. One of the occupants of a Hyundai Azera, was also taken to a local hospital with serious but non life-threatening injuries.

According to a press release from Rock Island Police, witnesses to the crash say that the driver of the Hyundai exited the car following the crash and fled the scene. The Hyundai was reported stolen in Rock Island on October 30.

Anyone with information related to the case is asked to contact the Rock Island Police Department or Crime Stoppers.

This is an ongoing investigation and a developing story. Stick with TV6 and we will bring you all the latest on this story as soon as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.