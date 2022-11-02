United States Senator Candidate: Chuck Grassley

(KWQC) - TV6 reached out to candidates with a list of questions to help voters make an informed decision in the Nov. 8 elections.

Chuck Grassley, 89, New Hartford

What are your top three priorities if elected?

I have several bipartisan bills that I’d like to get signed into law, including my Prescription Drug Pricing Reduction Act, Cattle Price Discovery and Transparency Act and American Innovation and Choice Online Act. When I served as chairman of the Finance Committee in 2019, my bipartisan proposal to lower the cost of prescription drugs, the Prescription Drug Pricing Reduction Act, passed through the committee with broad support from both sides of the aisle. It would help drive down the cost of medicine by capping annual out-of-pocket expenses and preventing prices from rising faster than inflation. Separately, my bipartisan Cattle Price Discovery and Transparency Act, which passed the Agriculture Committee this summer, would ensure independent cattle producers can get a fair price for their livestock. Right now, they’re getting the short end of the stick due to anti-competitive behavior from the Big Four meatpacking companies, who control 85 percent of the market. My bill would put an end to this by improving price transparency in the cattle industry. Finally, I have a bill tackling Big Tech’s ability to impede t competition from small businesses: the American Innovation and Choice Online Act. This is also a bipartisan bill that passed the Judiciary Committee earlier this year. Simply put, it would prevent Big Tech companies from unfairly preferencing their own products over those of small businesses. I’d like to continue working on all three of these bills and get them signed into law to help consumers, farmers and small business owners.

Do you support providing student loan debt relief? Why or why not?

President Biden’s decision to force all taxpayers to foot the bill for nearly half a trillion in student loan debt is an alarming abuse of executive power. Whether it’s a Republican or Democratic administration, I’m never shy about criticizing presidents who abuse their executive branch authority – and Biden’s decision to spend hundreds of billions of dollars with the stroke of a pen is no exception. Even House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has agreed that Congress needs to have a say in a decision of this magnitude. To be clear, this should not be viewed as debt relief or debt cancellation. These dollars have already gone out the door, and it’s typically up to the borrower to repay their debts. Instead, this action is a debt transfer, because every single taxpayer – two-thirds of whom don’t have a bachelor’s degree – will pay for everyone else’s student debt. We need to take more concrete, comprehensive steps to address the skyrocketing cost of college. That’s why I’ve helped introduce a trio of bipartisan bills to ensure students can fully understand the cost of their degree, what scholarships they will receive and what their expected income will look like upon graduation.

How do you plan to address housing access and affordability?

Access to affordable housing, particularly in rural areas, is a concern I frequently hear Iowans raise during my annual 99 county meetings. Earlier this year, I teamed up with Senator Ernst to introduce the Rural Housing Accessibility Act. Our legislation seeks to ensure affordable housing resources intended for Iowans are not being redirected to major cities, like Chicago. Recently, residents of major cities – who face much longer wait times for affordable housing vouchers – have come to Iowa to apply for and receive these vouchers, only to quickly move back to their home states. Under current law, they can take their Iowa vouchers with them, meaning fewer resources are left for Iowans. 1,798 vouchers were lost in 2020, according to the Iowa City Housing Authority. Our bill would ensure these vouchers stay in Iowa where they belong.

How high of a priority should global warming be? What will you do to help address the climate crisis?

We have a responsibility to take care of the Earth and leave it better than we found it for the next generation. This is something that Iowa farmers understand perhaps better than anyone – they are excellent stewards of our land, and no one understands the importance of keeping our soil, air and water healthy and clean more than farmers. I’ve been on the forefront of protecting our environment, even well before climate concerns became a hot topic in our political discourse. I believe in an all-of-the-above energy approach that allows all energy sources to compete in the open market. Years ago, I was the father of the wind energy tax credit. Now, nearly 60 percent of energy produced in Iowa is generated from this clean, renewable source. I’ve also spearheaded

efforts to bolster ethanol and biodiesel production, which has been proven to lower greenhouse gas emissions. By taking these practical steps to support a variety of different energy sources, we can help ensure the U.S. is energy independent and Iowa continues to lead the way with homegrown clean energy.

Do you approve of the current state position on abortion rights? What changes to abortion rights should be made?

Iowans know that I’ve always been pro-life and strongly believe life is a sacred gift. The Supreme Court’s decision in June returned the decision to the states. Now, abortion policy is no longer in the hands of unelected judges – it’s in the hands of the people through their elected representatives in each state. I believe that’s the way it should be. For me, being pro-life includes working on policies that support mothers and infants. I recently introduced the Healthy Moms and Babies Act to reduce maternal mortality and morbidity rates. I’ve also been an outspoken advocate for the Maternal, Infant and Early Childhood Home Visiting program, along with leading a number of stillbirth prevention efforts, to support expecting moms and newborns. Along with Senator Joni Ernst and Congresswomen Ashley Hinson and Mariannette Miller-Meeks, I introduced legislation to improve access to over-the-counter contraception. Finally, I’ve been a strong supporter of efforts to improve the foster care system and streamline the adoption process. I recently introduced the bipartisan Data-Driven Foster Parent Recruitment and Retention Act to improve recruitment, retention and support for foster parents. I’ve also introduced and passed a number of efforts to expand services for children in the child welfare system, including the Family First Transition Act.

What should be done to combat inflation?

Inflation began to soar after President Biden took office. That’s because the president and the Democrat-controlled Congress enacted nearly $2 trillion in reckless, purely partisan spending within the first 60 days of 2021. As inflation continues to soar, they’ve continued to spend hundreds of billions more on measures that economists, including Larry Summers who served in the Clinton and Obama administrations, have said will only make inflation worse – like paying to forgive nearly half a trillion in student loan debt and passing a social spending package that will cost taxpayers another half a trillion. These spending sprees have thrown gasoline on the fires of inflation, which is now hovering around a 40-year high. So first and foremost, we need to end the rampant and irresponsible spending. I helped introduce the Inflation Prevention Act to pump the brakes on additional spending that might trigger inflation. I’ve also introduced legislation, including the Middle-Class Savings and Investment Act and the Family and Community Inflation Relief Act, which would help lower- and middle-income families,

students and retirees keep more of their hard-earned money to help pay for gas, groceries and other everyday goods as prices continue to climb. Additionally, the Biden administration’s energy policies have caused gas and diesel prices to hit record highs in the past year. These higher input costs are passed down to consumers, and that’s why the president also needs to reverse his terrible energy policies. In the meantime, I’ve successfully pressed for E15 year-round and am working on other efforts to expand ethanol use to provide a more affordable option at the pump.

Do you support raising the minimum wage?

I believe any change to the federal minimum wage should be modest and considered on a case by case basis. In their first $2 trillion spending bill early last year, Democrats tried to increase the minimum wage to $15. This would be more than double what the current federal minimum wage is at $7.25, which would end up crushing small businesses and eliminating jobs. However, soaring inflation from Democrats’ reckless spending means each dollar spent doesn’t go nearly as far as it used to, so I would support a modest increase to account for the rising cost of living.

What role do you think the government should have in establishing workplace policies like paid sick days, paid family and medical leave, and minimum wage?

When I served as chairman of the Finance Committee in 2019, ranking member Ron Wyden (D-Ore.) and I created a working group to study the issue of federal paid family leave policy. The Family and Medical Leave Act hasn’t been updated since its enactment over 25 years ago. That’s why we created this bipartisan working group to analyze any gaps in current paid family leave plan coverage, assess opportunities to make paid family leave more widely available and look into other protections for workers and parameters for coverage. Additionally, I hear from a lot of Iowa parents who work outside the home that childcare costs place a heavy financial burden on their families. With inflation hovering around a 40-year high, their pocketbooks are stretched even more from soaring gas and grocery prices. Expanding access to affordable child care is important to families and employers in communities across Iowa. That’s why I’ve joined several of my colleagues in putting forward the Child Care and Development Block Grant Reauthorization Act. It builds on 30 years of bipartisan work by making responsible enhancements to the existing child care assistance grant program. Ensuring child care is widely available and affordable will continue to be a priority of mine.

There is increasing scrutiny toward law enforcement nationally, statewide, and locally. Do you feel that the scrutiny is justified?

As ranking member of the Judiciary Committee, I’ve made it a top priority to support the brave men and women in blue who put their lives on the line to protect our communities. Dangerous anti-law enforcement rhetoric has emboldened criminals across the country. It’s one of the reasons violent crime rates have soared. Murder is up 30 percent, and more law enforcement officers were killed in 2021 than any year since the 9/11 terrorist attacks. Just this year, I’ve helped steer a number of bills through the Senate to support police. My bipartisan Fighting Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder Act seeks to help first responders cope with the stress of responding to crisis situations. The Invest to Protect Act, a bipartisan bill I introduced with Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto (D-Nev.) that also passed the Senate, provides funding to smaller, local law enforcement agencies across the country so they can invest in training, mental health support and recruitment and retention of officers. Additionally, I joined Sen. Jon Ossoff (D-Ga.) to introduce the TBI and PTSD Law Enforcement Training Act. Our bill, which we introduced in May and is signed into law, funds training programs to help law enforcement recognize and assist individuals with traumatic brain injuries (TBIs) or post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD). As a crime wave grips the nation, we must back the blue to strengthen public safety.

What do you believe to be the #1 public safety issue in Iowa today?

The top public safety issue in Iowa is also an issue that’s sweeping the nation: poisonous and deadly fentanyl is flooding our streets. It’s now the leading cause of death among Americans ages 18-45. The U.S. had the highest overdose deaths on record last year, and sadly Iowa isn’t immune. According to the Iowa Department of Public Health, 87 percent of overdose deaths last year were fentanyl related. I’m the co-chairman of the Senate Caucus on International Narcotics Control, and I’m leading several efforts to get this crisis under control. At the end of September, I pushed to fast-track a bipartisan tool that would make dangerous fentanyl analogs a Schedule I controlled substance. Unfortunately, a Democrat blocked this effort. I’ve also authored legislation, including the Stop Pills That Kill Act, to stop the spread of dangerous counterfeit pills containing fentanyl. To be clear, the fentanyl crisis stems from the fact that we have an open southern border, which has made it easier for cartels to smuggle drugs into our country. The Biden administration needs to start doing its job and enforce the law to protect our border. Until this happens, every state is a border state – and we’ve seen the consequences this has through the fentanyl crisis.

