Warm stretch of weather ahead

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- We’ve got another couple of spectacular days in store for the region, with sunshine and 70′s for both today and tomorrow. Our next big weather maker arrives late day Thursday bringing rain chances back into the picture Friday and through much of the weekend. We’re talking mainly showers, but a few thunderstorms could get into the mix. Some of this rain could become moderate to heavy at times, with1″ to 2″ precipitation possible through Saturday. Readings will turn a bit cooler (but still above normal) through the weekend into next week.

TODAY: Mostly sunny and warm. High: 75°. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and mild. Low: 50°. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

THURSDAY: Warm sunshine. A bit breezy. High: 74°. Wind: S 5-15 mph.

