A Warm Stretch Of Weather Ahead

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- We’ve got another couple of spectacular days in store for the region, with sunshine and 70′s for both today and tomorrow. Our next big weather maker arrives late day Thursday bringing rain chances back into the picture Friday and through much of the weekend. We’re talking mainly showers, but a few thunderstorms could get into the mix. Readings will turn a bit cooler (but still above normal) through the weekend into next week.

TODAY: Patchy AM fog. Mostly sunny and milder. High: 75°. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and mild. Low: 50°. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

THURSDAY: Warm sunshine. A bit breezy. High: 74°. Wind: S 5-15 mph.

