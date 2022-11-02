Weather Word Wednesday: Inversion

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) - This week we open up the weather glossary to the word inversion, and it has to do with a change in temperature at higher levels within the atmosphere.

The official definition from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration defines inversion as, “Generally, a departure from the usual increase or decrease in an atmospheric property with altitude. Specifically, it almost always refers to a temperature inversion, i.e., an increase in temperatures with height, or to the layer within which such an increase occurs.

We talked briefly about an inversion when we talked about the word “cap.”

