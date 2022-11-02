Weather Word Wednesday: Inversion

By Kyle Kiel
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 2:06 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) - This week we open up the weather glossary to the word inversion, and it has to do with a change in temperature at higher levels within the atmosphere.

The official definition from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration defines inversion as, “Generally, a departure from the usual increase or decrease in an atmospheric property with altitude. Specifically, it almost always refers to a temperature inversion, i.e., an increase in temperatures with height, or to the layer within which such an increase occurs.

We talked briefly about an inversion when we talked about the word “cap.”

Previous Weather Word Wednesday segments on Quad Cities Today at 11:

Advection

Virga

Cap

Petrichor

Heat Burst

Storm Surge

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Receding waters have revived interest in the Diamond Lady, which can now be seen from hull to...
Sunken casino riverboat revealed by low water levels of Mississippi River
Have you seen her?
Woman reported missing in Clinton
Police lights
13-year-old boy charged with stealing car in Davenport, crashing it in Rock Island
Generic police lights
One dead following Rock Island car crash
Jadin Casas, 13, was last seen on Oc. 29 in the 600 block of Marclare Street in Dixon,...
Dixon police say 13-year-old was found

Latest News

Weather Word Wednesday: Inversion
Halloween Snow 2019
Halloween weather history in the Quad Cities
Halloween Snow 2019
Halloween Weather History in the Quad Cities
Weather Word Wednesday: Advection
Weather Word Wednesday: Advection