‘Beaver Blood Moon’ total lunar eclipse happening Nov. 8

By Kyle Kiel
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 3:00 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) - A lunar eclipse occurs when the moon’s phase is full.

This year’s total lunar eclipse will happen on November 8, when earth will be positioned directly between the moon and the sun.

Earth’s shadow will then be cast upon the surface of the moon, dimming it and turning the moon’s surface to a red hue over the course of a few hours.

The more dust or clouds in Earth’s atmosphere leads to the moon appearing as a deeper shade of red. Unlike the total solar eclipse we saw in 2017, you can safely view the lunar eclipse with the naked eye, although it will be better viewed through a telescope.

This month’s lunar eclipse will be known as the *beaver blood moon total lunar eclipse.

It gets its name because November is the time when the furry critters are actively preparing for winter, and the “blood” comes from the red hue.

The eclipse will be visible in North America, South America, Australia, Asia and parts of northeast Europe.

In eastern Iowa and western Illinois, the partial lunar eclipse begins just after 3 a.m. November 8.

By 4:16 a.m. the total lunar eclipse begins and will be at its maximum around 5 a.m. before coming to an end at 5:41.

The partial eclipse ends at 6:49 Tuesday morning. The next total lunar eclipse will be March14, 2025.

