Coroner identifies man kill in Rock Island hit-and -run

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - A Davenport man killed in a hit-and-run crash in Rock Island Tuesday has been identified by the Rock Island County coroner as 52-year-old Abbott Lee Perry.

According to Coroner Brian Gustafson, an autopsy was performed Wednesday, prelim investigation showed he died from traumatic blunt force injuries to the head, chest and abdomen.

The investigation is ongoing with the coroner’s office and Rock Island police, and assistance from Illinois State Police’s crime scene investigation unit, Gustafson said.

Rock Island police responded around 4 p.m. Tuesday crash at the intersection of Route 92 and the off-ramp of the Stanley Talbot Memorial Bridge.

Officers said they found a Chevrolet Aveo and Hyundai Azera with heavy damage from the crash.

According to police, Perry, the driver of the Chevrolet Aveo, was extricated and taken to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead.

A passenger of the Hyundai was also taken to an area hospital with serious but believed to be non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

According to police, witnesses to the crash say the driver of the Hyundai got out of the car after the crash and ran from the scene. The Hyundai was reported stolen in Rock Island on Oct. 30.

Anyone with information related to this case is asked to contact the Rock Island Police Department at 309-732-2677 or Crime Stoppers at 309-762-9500 or using the P3 Tips app.

