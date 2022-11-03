CRIME STOPPERS: Man wanted by Scott Co. for probation violations

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Have you seen him?

Tobin Benway, 46, is wanted by Scott County Sheriff’s Office for probation violations on the original charges of burglary and assault with a weapon.

According to Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities, Benway is 6-foot tall, 160 pounds, with gray hair and blu eyes.

If you know where he is, police ask you to call Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities at 309-762-9500 or submit your tip using the app P3 tips. All tips are anonymous. If your information leads to an arrest, you will receive a cash reward on a first-come, first-served basis.

