CRIME STOPPERS: Scott Co. deputies looking for theft at Hyvee

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Scott County deputies are asking the public to help them find a suspect in a theft at Hy-Vee.

The Scott County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a theft at the Hy-Vee store located on West Kimberly Road in Davenport on Oct. 3.

During the theft, the suspect was aggressive toward staff, and then he left the store on foot, deputies said.

According to Crime Stoppers, the suspect has noticeable tattoos on his neck, arms and hands.

If you recognize him, please call Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities at 309-762-9500 or submit your tip using the app P3 Tips. All tips are anonymous. If your information leads to his arrest, you’ll receive a cash reward.

