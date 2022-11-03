CRIME STOPPERS: Scott County deputies looking for woman that used stolen credit card

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Scott County deputies are looking for a woman that used a credit card from a stolen wallet, according to Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities.

The Scott County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a Sept. 11 vehicle burglary, where a wallet was stolen.

According to crime stoppers, a credit card from the wallet was used by the woman in the pictures and the drove the car pictured above.

If you recognize her, call Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities at 309-762-9500 or submit your tip using the app P3 Tips. Your tip is anonymous. If your information leads to the arrest of the female suspect, you’ll receive a cash reward.

