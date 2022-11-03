CRIME STOPPERS: Woman wanted in Scott Co. for escape

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Have you seen her?

Sarah Aurand, 41, is wanted by Scott County Sheriff’s Office for escape from Davenport Work Release. Her original charges were possession of a controlled substance, theft and forgery.

According to Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities, Aurand is 5-foot-7, 156 pounds, with blonde hair and blue eyes.

If you know where he is, police ask you to call Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities at 309-762-9500 or submit your tip using the app P3 tips. All tips are anonymous. If your information leads to an arrest, you will receive a cash reward on a first-come, first-served basis.

