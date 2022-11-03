Deputies: 1 man dead after shooting in Jackson County

JACKSON Co., Iowa (KWQC) - One man is dead after a shooting in Jackson County, according to deputies.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office and Maquoketa Police Department responded around 5:35 p.m. Wednesday to a report of a man being shot in rural Jackson County near Fulton, according to a media release.

According to deputies, the man was taken by ambulance to an area hospital where he was later declared dead. His name is not being released at this time.

Deputies said two interviews were done and evidence was collected. No one has been arrested at this time.

The investigation is ongoing, deputies said. There are no known safety concerns for the community from this incident.

