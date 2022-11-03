Deputies: Bettendorf man arrested after he tried to disarm a deputy

By KWQC Staff
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 3:52 PM CDT
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Bettendorf man was arrested Thursday after deputies say he tried to disarm a deputy.

Matthew W. Peters, 51, is charged with assault on a person in certain occupations while displaying a weapon, a Class D felony; disarming a peace officer, a Class D felony; assault on a person in certain occupations resulting in bodily injury, an aggravated misdemeanor; and interference with officials acts, a serious misdemeanor.

According to an arrest affidavit:

A Scott County deputy saw Peters outside his home in the 5700 block of Valley Drive, Bettendorf. He was wanted for two warrants out of Bettendorf, for a possession of a controlled substance charge and a theft charge.

While the deputy went up to the house in a fully marked car and full uniform, he said Peters ran into a garage after seeing the deputy.

The deputy followed Peters into the garage and said Peters began to resist him.

Peters threw a punch, hitting the deputy in the head, He also grabbed at the deputy’s weapon and taser and tried to pull both away. The deputy also said Peters also swung a metal broom handle at him and hit the deputy.

According to the affidavit, the deputy injured his hand.

Peters is being held on a $15,000 cash-only bond, court records show.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Nov. 10 at the Scott County Court House according to court records.

